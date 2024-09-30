Suspects who rammed SUV into Warren gas station for ATM, linked to police chase, arrest

A pair of suspects are behind bars this afternoon after a police chase in Warren. Police believe it may be connected to another investigation of a group trying to steal an ATM earlier that day.

On Monday police investigated a breaking and entering in the morning and then reports broke of a police chase later today. FOX 2 learned a few hours ago that the two scenes may be connected.

"It was crazy. it was bizarre - especially right outside my house to see it," said Destiny Mason, who said she saw it all. "First I heard an ambulance coming. Then I heard a pop and I came out, I look through the window and saw a crash.

"And so it looked like police cars, a lot of undercover police cars hit the runaway vehicle."

She says two people ran away. A short time later, two suspects were arrested after a police chase that ended at I-94 and Moross.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski says police believe it's connected to a breaking-and-entering that happened hours earlier at an Amoco gas station on Groesbeck and Schoenherr.

"Officers arrived on scene and observed an occupants of a black SUV attempting to remove an ATM from the business via smash-and-grab style," he said.

Gajewski says it happened around 7:30 a.m. with the suspects ramming the vehicle into the station.

"We believe this is a group of individuals involved in similar breaking-and-enterings throughout the tri-county area," he said.

The lieutenant said a brief chase ensued but then stopped. The investigation, however, continued.

"Members of our discuss operations unit. our detective bureau and other officers were performing surveillance on one of the known locations where they observed two of the suspects enter a vehicle," he said.

They tried to pull them over, but he says one of the officers was struck by the suspect's vehicle. The officer was not injured.

Police followed and this time they didn't get away.

"A vehicle pursuit then ensued," he said. "Ultimately culminated in both suspects arrested near I-94 and Moross."

Police believe the two incidents to be connected. Gajewski says the suspects may be arraigned tomorrow.