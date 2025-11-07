Suspended Michigan car dealership reopens, says administrative error led to state action

The Brief LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC of St. Clair has reopened after the Michigan Department of State suspended the dealership. MDOS claimed the dealership was selling used vehicles as new, but the dealership said this was an administrative issue. FOX 2 is waiting for a response from the state about this update.



A Michigan car dealership suspended earlier this week after the state accused the business of selling used vehicles as new says the issue was a result of an administrative error.

LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC of St. Clair in China Township said Thursday that the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) lifted the suspension within a day of taking action against the dealership. FOX 2 has reached out to MDOS to confirm that the suspension has been lifted, but has not heard back yet.

The backstory:

MDOS accused the dealership of selling vehicles that were used as customer loaners as new. After the state shared a press release with these accusations, the dealership released a statement saying that there was a paperwork issue that has created confusion between automaker program requirements, dealer processes, and state regulatory laws.

The dealership said that manufacturer and lender definitions allow manufacturer-approved rental or service loaner vehicles to qualify as new, something Michigan law does not recognize. Such a practice allows customers to take advantage of new vehicle incentives when purchasing a vehicle previously used as a loaner.

"Michigan’s outdated titling laws still require such vehicles to be classified as used, even though they meet all qualifications for new vehicle incentives and warranties," the dealership said in its original response to the accusations. "As a result, these vehicles are sold to customers as titled used cars — despite being eligible for new-vehicle benefits — a regulatory inconsistency unique to Michigan."

What they're saying:

The dealership released another statement Thursday after reopening:

"Within a day of receiving the suspension notice, the State of Michigan fully lifted the suspension, and as of the following day, LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC St. Clair was 100% back in business across both sales and service operations.

"This issue was purely administrative in nature — stemming from confusion between automaker program requirements, dealer processes, and the State’s outdated regulatory statutes. Frankly, the speed at which this matter was resolved reinforces our belief that the initial action was more of a headline-driven move by the State than a substantive compliance concern.

"Importantly, there was no imminent threat to public safety, no systemic "scheme," and absolutely no guest impact whatsoever. Our commitment to integrity, transparency, and the trust of our guests remains unwavering, and we continue to operate in full partnership with both our automaker and lender partners."