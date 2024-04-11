Suspicious death of 66-year-old woman in Ypsilanti Township under investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 66-year-old woman in Ypsilanti Township.

The victim died of suspicious circumstances, the sheriff's office released via X on Thursday. Her body was discovered after officers responded to a call in the 1100 block of Duncan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at robertsb@washtenaw.org or 734-973-7711.

No other details were provided at this time.



