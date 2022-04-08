SUV ran red light in violent crash with Terminix truck on 8 Mile; 3 injured

Security cameras were rolling as a Mercury Mountaineer slammed into a pickup truck - the crash sent three people to local hospitals.

Detroit police say the Mountaineer ran a red light before hitting a Terminix truck on Eight Mile near Hayes at 3 p.m. Friday. Three people in the SUV are in critical condition.

The fire department had to bring out the HAZMAT crew to clean up dangerous materials the pickup truck spilled after the accident.

"They came out, they did an awesome job mitigating the situation: they covered it up, so no civilians were exposed to the chemical," said Chief James Harris, Detroit Fire Department.

Bystanders were captured on video coming to the victims’ aid after the crash.

"The Detroit Fire Department considers the whole Detroit and metro area our family and Detroit is one big family," Harris said. "That’s what Detroiters do: we always try to pitch in and help one another. So we thank them very much for assisting and we just want everybody to be safe, everybody to be alert and be aware."

