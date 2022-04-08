Multi-vehicle accident injures 3 people at 8 Mile and Hayes

article

A crash involving multiple cars that left three injured and a HAZMAT cleanup at Eight Mile and Hayes at the Detroit/Eastpointe border Friday afternoon.

Three people are in critical condition, two in temporary serious condition, according to Detroit police at the scene.

A vehicle with three people inside ran a red light causing the crash, DPD said.

One of the vehicles involved is a Terminix truck, leading to the HAZMAT cleanup. An officer in charge at the scene says the powdery substance that came from the truck has been covered by the cleanup team.

No cause of the crash has been given yet.

