SUV stolen from Detroit recovered in Monroe; woman, man arrested

A woman and man are in custody after they were spotted in a stolen vehicle Thursday in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop the 2007 Pontiac SUV, which was stolen from Detroit, in the area of Stewart Road and N. Telegraph Road around 11:15 p.m. The driver, a 38-year-old Monroe woman, didn't stop. She continued to Macomb Street near Oakwood Street in Monroe, where she pulled over.

She was immediately arrested without incident. Her passenger, a 30-year-old Monroe man, got out of the vehicle and refused to comply with deputies. Authorities said he was aggressive, uncooperative, and started assaulting two deputies while being arrested. Both deputies were treated and released from a hospital for minor injuries.

The woman is being held at the Monroe County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle and several traffic violations. The man was arrested on two counts of assault on a police officer and an outstanding arrest warrant.

An 18-year-old man in the backseat was questioned and released because he was not involved in the theft of the vehicle, authorities said.

The suspects are not being named because they haven't been arraigned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.