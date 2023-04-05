Meth, cocaine, crack, fentanyl found during search of Monroe County motel rooms

A search of several rooms at a Monroe County motel led authorities to a "significant amount" of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

Early Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the Michigan State Police Narcotics Unit executed search warrants for multiple rooms at the Bedford Inn motel in Bedford Township.

Related: Police find $19K worth of meth during search of northern Michigan home

"As the public is aware, these drugs have proven to be deadly and Sheriff Goodnough will not tolerate distribution in our community," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

Anyone with information about this or other drug activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.