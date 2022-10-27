SUV struck 10 times in Southfield Freeway shooting in Detroit

article

The driver of an SUV was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday morning.

State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.

According to the caller, he was driving a green Chevrolet Suburban in the left lane when a white Chevrolet Suburban with an unknown plate pulled up alongside him in the center lane and fired multiple shots at his vehicle.

Michigan State Police posted about the incident on Twitter, but did not mention a reason for the assault.

When the caller saw the suspect vehicle exit the freeway at Seven Mile, the driver traveled up to Northwestern Highway near 12 Mile Road and called police.

Police that responded counted approximately 10 bullet holes in the victim's vehicle.

The caller suffered minor injuries from cuts due to shattered glass. The vehicle was eventually towed to the Metro South Post for evidence after an interview with the caller.

The freeway was closed for an evidence sweep for about an hour. Anyone with information on this incident can call 800.SPEAK.UP or 855.MICH.TIP.