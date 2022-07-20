SW Detroit residents near Gordie Howe Bridge get free home upgrades

Southwest Detroit residents north of I-75 between Clark and Springwells will be dealing with more traffic once the Gordie Howe International Bridge opens.

Gerald Romero said he has already been hearing increased noise from work.

"With all the work that was going on, just the traffic alone, my bed is upstairs, and it would shake," he said.

To combat this, Mayor Mike Duggan said the city negotiated with the Canadian government for a $45 million community benefits project, and 6.5 million has been used to retrofit 174 homes over the past three years. They have gotten new windows, insulation, and HVAC systems.

"This is a good neighborhood, and we did not want people moving out because of the new bridge," Duggan said. "We said, ‘We’re going to modify these houses so that you can stay and be happy.' We put central air in, we put extra insulation in, we put new windows."

Harley Brown, with DMC Consultants, said the new windows have noise reduction.

"They have the noise reduction, and so they're getting more sleep and children are staying more focused, able to study," Brown said.

It's something Romero, a single father, appreciates.

"All in all, just for the upgrades that were done, I'd say it would have ran me probably close to about $50,000," he said. "Fantastic project, and I couldn't be more thankful."