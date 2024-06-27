Swan Boat Club crash: Marshella Chidester due in court Thursday

More details are expected to be revealed Thursday when Marshella Chidester, the suspect who plowed into the Swan Boat Club in April, appears in court for a preliminary exam.

WARNING: Some content shown and discussed may be disturbing.

Chidester, 66, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury after the April 20 crash that killed two siblings and injured others.

Marshella Chidester

Security video showed Chidester slamming into the Berlin Township building while a children's birthday party was being held. The crash killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 5-year-old Zayn Phillips and left more than a dozen other people hurt.

During her arraignment, prosecutors said that Chidester blew "significantly over the legal limit" on a preliminary breath test (PBT). However, the results of a blood alcohol test have not been released, though they are expected to be shared during the preliminary exam.

Chidester's attorney Bill Colovos argued that his client was not intoxicated. Instead, he claims she was suffering from a medical condition that led to the crash.

During the arraignment, he said that his client, who had a clean driving record prior to the crash, only had a glass of wine while eating lunch at a local bar four hours prior to the crash. According to Colovos, Chidester has been suffering from seizures since November, takes medication for the condition, and needed to stop driving for several months in the fall due to seizures.

Family of the victims pushed back against this, saying that she shouldn't have had any alcohol if she was taking medication. During the arraignment, Raquel Smouthers, Alanah and Zayn's aunt, asserted that Chidester shouldn't have been driving, regardless of alcohol use, due to her medical condition.

Chidester is being sued by Alanah and Zayn's mother, Mariah Dodds. She is also suing Verna's Tavern, the bar where Chidester was allegedly drinking before the crash.