Sylvan Township residents warned not to drink water after break-in at treatment plant

Sylvan Township residents are being told not to drink or use the water out of their taps after a man broke into the township's water treatment facility and tampered with its system controls, according to Michigan State Police.

A 33-year-old Bellville man illegally entered the Sylvan Township water treatment plant in Washtenaw County around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Michigan State Police Brighton Post troopers responded to the scene after the facility's employees reported the breach upon their arrival, according to MSP First District on X. The suspect came out of the building as a trooper took a report; he was arrested on scene.

"Investigation showed that the suspect had broken into the plant, causing damage to its interior and tampered with the system controls," MSP released. "There was also evidence of attempts to damage local infrastructure."

A "Do Not Drink" water advisory was issued by Washtenaw County.

Although there are no visual indications of contamination in the water, verification through testing is required, according to the advisory. Residents are asked to avoid drinking or using tap water until its safety can be guaranteed.

"Use bottled water only for drinking, cooking, (and) pets," according to the public safety alert that Sylvan Township residents received.

The suspect appeared to have entered the property by cutting a barbed wire fence, MSP said. He spray-painted the building's windows, allegedly attempting to prevent being seen inside, and used items in the facility to put together an impromptu bed.

The 33-year-old is now in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail; he is facing several charges.

Updates on the water's safety will be released once available.