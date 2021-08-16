Taliban retakes Afghanistan: Biden to give remarks amid evacuation chaos

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on the chaotic situation unfolding in Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government.

Thousands of people rushed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, pushing toward the tarmac and onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country. The chaos left at least seven people dead, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet, U.S. officials said.

Biden announced he would give remarks at 3:45 p.m. ET from the White House.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people running across the tarmac at Kabul International Airport as U.S. soldiers fired warning shots in the air. One video showed some clinging to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff.

All U.S. evacuation flights were suspended at the airport because the runway is "not secure," a U.S. official told FOX News.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. The country's Western-trained security forces collapsed or fled in the face of an insurgent offensive that tore through the country in just over a week, ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last U.S. troops at the end of the month.

A tense calm set in in the capital, with most people hiding in their homes as the Taliban deployed fighters at major intersections. There were scattered reports of looting and armed men knocking on doors and gates, and the streets were eerily quiet for a city of 5 million people usually jammed with traffic. Fighters could be seen searching vehicles at one of the city’s main squares.

After the Taliban freed thousands of prisoners and the police simply melted away, many fear chaos or a return to the kind of brutal rule the Taliban imposed when it was last in power. Residents raced to Kabul's airport, where the "civilian side" was closed until further notice, according to Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority. The U.S. military and other Western forces continued to organize evacuations.

A widely-shared video showed hundreds of people running alongside a U.S. Air Force transport plane as it moved down a runway, underscoring the sense of desperation for some. The scene raised questions about how much longer aircraft would be able to safely take off and land. The Pentagon declined to comment on the chaos at the airport.

Another video showed a crowd pushing and shoving its way up a staircase, trying to board a plane, with some people hanging off the railings.

Shafi Arifi, who had a ticket to travel to Uzbekistan on Sunday, was unable to board her plane because it was packed with people who had raced across the tarmac and climbed aboard, with no police or airport staff in sight.

"There was no room for us to stand," the 24-year-old told the Associated Press. "Children were crying, women were shouting, young and old men were so angry and upset, no one could hear each other. There was no oxygen to breathe."

After another woman fainted and was carried off the plane, Arifi gave up and went back home.

The U.S. Embassy has been evacuated and the American flag lowered, with diplomats relocating to the airport to aid with the evacuation. Other Western countries have also closed their missions and are flying out staff and nationals.

Afghans are also trying to leave through land border crossings, all of which are now controlled by the Taliban. Rakhmatula Kuyash, 30, was one of the few people with a visa allowing him to cross into Uzbekistan on Sunday. He said his children and relatives had to stay behind.

"I’m lost and I don’t know what to do. I left everything behind," he told the Associated Press.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 16: Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (Photo by Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/An

A senior U.S. official said "it’s heartbreaking" to see what’s happening in Kabul, but that President Joe Biden "stands by" his decision to pull out because he didn't want the war there — already the longest in U.S. history — to enter the third decade.

In interviews with U.S. television networks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan blamed the Afghan military for the Taliban's rapid takeover, saying it lacked the will to fight.

The ease with which the Taliban took control goes beyond military prowess, however, the Texas-based private intelligence firm Stratfor wrote.

"The speed of the Taliban’s final advance suggests less military dominance than effective political insurgency coupled with an incohesive Afghan political system and security force struggling with flagging morale," it said.

The lightning Taliban offensive through the country appears to have stunned American officials. Just days before the insurgents entered Kabul with little if any resistance, a U.S. military assessment predicted it could take months for the capital to fall.

The rout threatened to erase 20 years of Western efforts to remake Afghanistan that saw more than 3,500 U.S. and allied troops killed as well as tens of thousands of Afghans. The initial invasion drove the Taliban from power and scattered al-Qaida, which had planned the 9/11 attacks while being sheltered in Afghanistan. Many had hoped the Western-backed Afghan government would usher in a new era of peace and respect for human rights.

As the U.S. lost focus on Afghanistan during the Iraq war, the Taliban eventually regrouped. The militants captured much of the Afghan countryside in recent years and then swept into cities as U.S. forces prepared to withdraw ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.

Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes and suspected criminals faced amputation or public execution. Since their overthrow, Afghan women have made major gains.

The Taliban has said they are no longer opposed to women attending school but have not set out a clear policy on women's rights, and many Afghans remain skeptical.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted that fighters had been instructed to protect "life, property and honor," and the group has also said it will stay out of the upscale diplomatic quarter housing the U.S. Embassy complex.

But some worried those promises are hollow. On Monday, Nillan, a 27-year-old resident of Kabul, said she didn't see a single woman out on the streets during a 15-minute drive, "only men and boys."

"It feels like time has stopped. Everything’s changed," she told The Associated Press. She said even the most independent Afghan women now have to worry about the simplest things, such as how to get groceries in the absence of a male escort.

Nillan, who spoke on condition that she only be identified by her first name out of fear for her safety, said the Taliban ran TV ads urging people to return to work, without mentioning women.

"We don’t know what to do, we don’t know if we still have jobs," she said. "It feels like our life and our future has ended."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.