Talks in UAW strike takes a "turn for the worst" after another proposal is rejected
DETROIT - UAW-GM Vice President Terry Dittes notes that day 21 of the UAW strike has “taken a turn for the worst,” as General Motors has rejected another proposal that was issued on Saturday October 5, 2019.
On the table for negotiations were wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights and much more.
The UAW strike will enter its fourth week starting Monday. A UAW source close to the talks says,
“Talks have cooled down considerably based on a lack of a firm commitment to the American worker and to solid products being built in the U.S.”
RELATED STORIES:Union strike becoming more politicized, with candidates and officials joining the fray'
Not even crumbs' UAW GM workers concerned as paychecks end amid strike
Local businesses feeling financial hurt as UAW-GM strike enters longest since 1970
Advertisement
According to Dittes the “company’s response did not address our extensive package provided last evening. They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change.”
Read the full letter below issued by UAW-GM Vice President.
06 Oct 2019
Update from UAW-GM Vice President Terry Dittes
RE: UAW-GM Negotiations Update #5 (URGENT)
Dear Union Brothers and Sisters:
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, your Bargaining Committee, along with the UAW International Staff, prepared an extensive package proposal and presented it to the Company at 5:35 pm. Our proposal addressed issues of wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights; to name just a few.
This morning, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 9:05 am, GM provided a response. The Company's response did not address our extensive package provided last evening. They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change. The Company's response did nothing to advance a whole host of issues that are important to you and your families! It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this Agreement.
We, in this Union, could not be more disappointed with General Motors who refuse to recognize the experience and talent of our Membership who make their world class products and billions of dollars in profits.
Brothers and Sisters, after making some progress on important issues a couple days ago, the Company has shown an unwillingness to fairly compensate the great workforce of the UAW.
These negotiations have taken a turn for the worse. Your issues are our issues, and our strength is with you, our great Membership. We will continue to negotiate on behalf of you, your families and all workers in our country.
In solidarity,
Terry DittesVice President and DirectorUAW General Motors Department