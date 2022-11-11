'Tallest Red Kettle' returns to downtown Detroit

article

The Salvation Army's famed red kettle has returned to its place in downtown Detroit, another sign of the holiday season is starting to ramp up.

Dubbed the "tallest red kettle" by the nonprofit, the impressive light display comes with 26,000 LED lights that will be illuminated for the Christmas season.

For the Salvation Army, the installation of the kettle is the unofficial start of the group's Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. According to the nonprofit, it is looking to raise $8.2 million to support metro Detroit residents in need.

It was put up at 6 a.m. on Friday, towering 56 feet high and 24 feet wide. While the lights were tested Nov. 11, they won't be lit until the tree lighting program on Nov. 18. After then, citizens can expect the iconic red kettles and the bell ringing sentries that volunteer during the holiday season.

Eastern Market Holiday Markets are also gearing up for the holiday season with the first arriving on Nov. 20. Most markets will be on Sundays except for the Thanksgiving food shopping event Nov. 22 and the last minute gift and food market on Christmas Eve.

More holiday events: