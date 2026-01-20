The Brief Tamela Peterson is awaiting a decision on whether she will go to trial in connection with a 5-year-old boy's death. She has since been arraigned on more charges, this time in connection with health care fraud. Peterson allegedly knew of illegal practices involving billing for services that were not rendered.



The head of a medical facility in Troy who is currently facing murder charges in connection with a deadly explosion in 2025 is now facing new charges relating to health care fraud.

Tamela Peterson, 59, of Brighton, was arraigned in Howell District Court on Tuesday on nine counts of health care fraud, false claims.

Big picture view:

Peterson owns The Oxford Recovery Center which had locations in Brighton and Troy where they treated patients with a range of medical issues.

According to the Michigan Attorney General, Peterson "had knowledge of and was the direct beneficiary of fraudulent health care claim practices."

Among the illegal practices was billing for services not rendered.

Dana Nessel's office started investigating the allegations after complaints from former providers and patients in September 2022.

She was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and her next court hearing for this case is on Jan. 27 for a probable cause conference. Her preliminary exam is on Feb. 3.

What they're saying:

"Filing false claims impacts not only patients and providers, but also contributes to increased costs of healthcare and medical insurance for everybody," said Nessel. "Health care fraud undermines the trust between patients and providers and patients’ notions of confidentiality and care. My office will continue to hold accountable those who take advantage of their practice for their own financial benefit."

The backstory:

Peterson is also awaiting a decision on whether she will head to trial in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was killed when the hyperbaric chamber he was in blew up.

She, along with three employees at the Troy center, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Thomas Cooper.

