Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night.

Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.

(Photo: MSP)

As of 10 am. Tuesday, the remaining fuel from the tanker was being pumped out of the truck. Once that is done, soil cleanup will be conducted. MSP said A-1 Environmental Services is at the scene to assist.

Police initially reported that 13,000 gallons of fuel were spilled, but updated that number Tuesday.

(Photo: MSP)

The driver suffered minor injuries.