Troy Target parking lot attack: Suspect sought by police also wanted for murder in Detroit, sources say

The man accused of assaulting a woman in the parking lot of the Troy Target on Friday is also wanted for murder in Detroit, sources say.

Police are searching for 31-year-old Andrew James Hall in connection with the assault outside the store at 1301 Coolidge Rd. around 9:10 p.m. Sources say Hall is also connected to a murder that happened in Detroit after the Target assault.

The victim told police that she was getting into her vehicle when a man, later identified as Hall, forced open her door and punched her in the face. She said he then pulled out a handgun from his waistband. Police said the gun was a silver revolver.

Police said the victim fought back and alerted someone who was nearby. When that witness yelled at the suspect and ran toward the victim, the suspect fled.

Hall is known to take a bus to Beverly Hills, Birmingham, and Troy and walk around, police said.

He is a Black male with blue eyes. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 199 pounds. Hall was wearing red shorts, a green hat, and a pale blue T-shirt. He also had a black backpack.