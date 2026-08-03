Tarik Skubal: 'Detroit will always have a special place in my heart'

Tarik Skubal is an LA Dodger and the Tigers are left with three prospects and memories.

The backstory:

But the former ace left a message for Detroit fans about what the city has meant to him and his family with a heartfelt social media post.

"Thank you for the last 8 years! Words can’t describe what this city has meant to me and my family," he wrote. "The support has never gone unnoticed and it’s something I’ll appreciate the rest of my life. To my teammates, coaches, staff, thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. Detroit will forever have a special place in my heart."

Skubal, the defending back-to-back American League Cy Young winner, was traded late Saturday night for a package of three prospects: outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Hope is considered a top-30 prospect in Major League Baseball, while Ryan, coming for Tommy John surgery, is considered a top-70 prospect.

Skubal's deal expires at the end of the season and the Tigers were unable to work out a new contract. With that, the clock was ticking toward the trade deadline and Detroit did not want to lose the dominant left-hander for nothing.

What they're saying:

Skubal spoke about the trade to FOX 2.

"Going into the season, this isn't what I planned on doing, but circumstances change, situations change," he said. "I'm very appreciative of everything the Tigers have done for me, you know. Just drafted me in 2018, giving a kid a chance out of a small school.

"I feel like I've experienced a lot and kind of gone through the ups and downs and gone through a lot of failure early in my career. This club never stopped believing in me, kept rolling me back out there every fifth day when I probably didn't deserve to be.

"That's something that I'll never take for granted. The fans' support of me and my family. Everywhere I go I've always truly appreciated that."