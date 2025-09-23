Taylor domestic kidnapping suspect caught after fleeing crash

The Brief A suspect in a domestic kidnapping case in Taylor was arrested Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police assisted in the arrest of the 49-year-old suspect. MSP used a canine unit to help find the suspect who crashed his car and ran.



A domestic kidnapping suspect and his victim were recovered by police in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Taylor.

The backstory:

The 49-year-old suspect was found in a backyard after crashing his vehicle into a tree. The female passenger was listed as kidnapped since Sept. 1.

Michigan State Police said that troopers found the woman a short distance away from the crash and that canines were used to track the man after he ran.

The suspect and the female passenger who was listed as kidnapped, was then turned over to Taylor police.

Troopers responded to the area where the alert was received involving the wanted vehicle, prior to the arrest.

Numerous witnesses reported a manhunt in the area of Filmore and Birch streets.

"We had a domestic kidnapping incident on Sep 1. The offender was not apprehended then," Taylor police said in a statement. "The vehicle he was driving was entered into lein as a wanted vehicle related to that incident.

"Unbeknownst to us until they dropped him off, MSP was involved in a pursuit with that vehicle and apprehended the driver at its conclusion."