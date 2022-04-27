Taylor firefighter burned while battling blaze at packaging company

article

A Taylor firefighter suffered second-degree burns while responding to a fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the firefighter was hurt at Preferred Packaging Solutions at 27000 Wick Road around 7:30 a.m.

The firefighter was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, and the fire was quickly contained, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.