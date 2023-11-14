Taylor man found guilty of murder after shooting man over firewood

A Taylor man has been found guilty of multiple charges including second-degree murder after a dispute with his neighbor turned deadly.

Eddie Arnold Hicks, 73, was also found guilty by jury trial of manslaughter and two counts of felony firearm. The incident stems from a fight in 2021 with a 46-year-old man.

The suspect's family originally reported Hicks was attacked by the victim after getting into a fight with them over firewood. They said Hicks had retrieved a firearm and shot the other man after being attacked, claiming it was in self-defense.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the two had gotten into a fight before Hicks shot the victim, rejecting claims the shooting was in self-defense.

The incident happened in the 6400 block of Cornell Street in Taylor. Police arrived around 5:20 p.m.

A jury found Hicks guilty on Nov. 9. A review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.