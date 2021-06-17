Taylor police said man shot to death by neighbor over free firewood dispute

Police in Taylor said an argument over free firewood led to one man killing his neighbor in front of the victim's teenage son.

According to Taylor Police, the shooting happened Tuesday night and a 73-year-old man was taken into custody. Police told FOX 2 that the shooting happened after a dispute over free firewood but not release more details.

According to the suspect's family, however, the 73-year-old man and his neighbor got into an argument and the man was being attacked by the victim. His family said he was being attacked with a shovel and shot the other man in self-defense.

His family also refutes the claim that the shooting happened in front of the victim's 15-year-old son.

Taylor Police said they're still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and would not release more information.

Advertisement

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.