The Brief A 14-year-old killed in a parking lot in Taylor over the weekend is now the subject of an investigation by police. The Ecorse School District identified the victim as Trey Kimber, a recent 8th-grade graduate of Grandport Academy. Police did not identify the motive behind the shooting, but sources told FOX 2 it could be tied to an ongoing feud between two groups.



A community in Wayne County is reeling after a teenager died over the weekend following a shooting.

The 14-year-old was preparing to start high school when he died, the Eastpointe School District confirmed on Monday, making grief counseling available to any in need of support.

What we know:

On the evening of July 19, a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city of Taylor.

The shooting happened in the area of Pine Street near Telegraph and Eureka on Saturday night. Only police tape around the crime scene remains.

Police are now working to track down the suspect shooter and anyone else with information about the incident.

Taylor police are looking for at least three people they believe have information.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive behind the shooting.

However, sources told FOX 2 the violence may be tied to an ongoing beef between the two groups.

What they're saying:

Taylor Police Chief John Blair had stern words for those that have information about the shooting.

"We do not want any more bloodshed. Please don’t make us look for you," he said. He asked anyone involved to come to the station so officers can "here your side of the story.

"Most of us have children here. I have grandchildren a little bit older than this, but yeah - it hits home to look at a child essentially that’s no longer with us," said Blair.

Grief-stricken community

The Ecorse School District also released a statement, confirming the deceased as 14-year-old Trey Kimber, a recent graduate of Grandport Academy. He would have started high school in the fall.

"Trey was a bright, kind, and spirited young person who touched the lives of many. His passing is a profound loss to our school community, and we know that many students, staff, and families will be deeply affected," a statement from the school district said.

Grief counseling will be made available through the Grandport Academy for anyone who needed help.