Taylor teen remanded to jail after fatally stabbing sister

A 13-year-old Taylor girl accused of murdering her sister while babysitting her will remain in jail as her case moves through the legal system.

The teen, who is not being named because of her age, was remanded to jail Tuesday while in court for arraignment. She was arraigned after her case was amended to have adult designation.

Being charged with adult designation does not mean a minor is charged as an adult. However, if convicted, a judge can decide to sentence the suspect as a juvenile, as an adult, or a combination of the two. Also, if the suspect is sentenced as a minor and does not improve, the judge can impose an adult sentence on her.

The 13-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing her 7-year-old sister over a note about flushing the toilet. Authorities said the two had an argument while the older girl was babysitting the younger girl on Sept. 28. That argument escalated when the teen, who was waiting for her sister to use the bathroom again, ambushed her with knives.

The victim was stabbed at least 10 times with a butcher knife and a hunting knife, police said.

The parents told police the 13-year-old had never been a problem at home or at school, leaving them stunned by the incident.