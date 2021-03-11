Teacher's Kicks 4 Kids foundation helps children in need get necessary footwear

"I was a teacher - I had a 6th-grade class and my kids didn't have any shoes," said Che'keita Jones.

That was in 2011 and Jones was teaching in her hometown of Pontiac.

"I saw so many people that had tons of sneakers - and my kids didn't have any, and I'm like - I'm going to get you guys some shoes," she said.

It was the beginning of what's now a mission making sure underserved students have new sneakers, she formed the Kicks 4 Kids Foundation and started fundraising.

The Oak Park teacher has now shopped for and donated shoes to thousands of children - even garnering the attention of Footlocker - celebrating her on social media.

She also has a Sneakers for Scholars program to reward honor roll students for their hard work, and delivers shoes to children living in shelters - in Metro Detroit and across the country.

She's taught in Pontiac, Detroit, and now Oak Park where she instructs on middle school math.

"Throughout the years the kids and I, we had bonded over the shoes," she said. "They're like - 'Miss Jones what do you have on? They liked them - so that was our common ground."

Jones says it's amazing - as well as rewarding - to see the connection she's able to make with her students - over sneakers.

"Being in middle school, 11 years old, that's when your peers mean so much to you, when you start to really care about how you look on the outside," Jones said. "And so they wanted to be present, they wanted to be seen, they want to come to school. And so when you fix the outside - or you're feeling good on the outside, we can start working on the inside. I just saw a transformation in my kids."

It's really about instilling confidence in her students - and a desire to serve the community. Former student King Bethel is now 14 and remembers getting his new kicks for his good grades in the sneakers for scholars program in middle school.

It was more than just a pair of shoes, he's now doing his own fundraisers for those in need.

"She's a role model - she really shows who she is and really just provided for her community," Bethel said. "So that's how she inspired me and other people."

If you'd like to partner with Kicks 4 Kids or donate go HERE.