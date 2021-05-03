Teamsters president James Hoffa pressures Amazon workers to unionize

James Hoffa, the president of Teamsters, is pressuring Amazon to organize its workers.

Amazon employees have recently voted against unionizing in Alabama, but the fight is far from over.

"Amazon is a very, very tough company. They've got lots of money and they know how to fight dirty. So we're ready for the fight. That's our next goal," Hoffa said.

Hoffa said there is a plan to get the company to unionize. Part of that plan includes having unionized UPS drivers speak with Amazon drivers.

"What we want to do is two drivers pass on the same street making a delivery to the neighborhood, we want them to engage in a conversation that starts the dialogue between the union and these drivers," Hoffa said.

His strategy also involves numerous unions all going after the same workers at the same time.

Hoffa said he hopes to win the Amazon union battle before he retires next March.