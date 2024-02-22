Tech Town Detroit honors Black owned businesses

In honor of Black History Month, TechTown Detroit, Wayne State University’s entrepreneurship hub, hosted a free, one-day conference to celebrate and honor the legacy of veteran and emerging Black-owned businesses that are at the root of Detroit’s growth and strengthen the fabric of our community.

Denzel Turner entrepreneur, Black Fridays, says, "for me, the black business reunion is an opportunity to see the culmination of what black business has meant in the city of Detroit and also be forward looking to see where things are headed.



And a promising future is what Tech Town Detroit is working to provide these entrepreneurs as it opens the door to key resources needed to help a business flourish."

The Black Business Reunion: Uniting the Community for Prosperity took place at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center today. Entrepreneurs and business leaders paid homage to the reunions of Black families by celebrating Black businesses of the past, present and those to come.

New for this year is the inclusion of a resource fair, which featured more than a dozen business service organizations from across metro Detroit. The featured organizations showcased information about loan programs, business training classes and technical assistance for aspiring entrepreneurs and existing businesses alike.

"The more we’re able to share our lessons and create shared resources and indirectly, mentor each other." said Izegbe N’Namdi/ Ex. Director, N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art