Teen arrested after shots fired at house party with over 100 people in Brandon Twp.

A 17-year-old was arrested after shots were fired during an argument at a large house party Saturday night in Brandon Township.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Perry Lake Road around 2:15 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

When police got to the scene, they say more than 100 people ranging in age from 15-20 were there at the home for a party. People from Flint, Burton, Clio, Lansing and Holly were there, police said.

An argument broke out at the party and a large window at the home was broken. The 17-year-old who lives there got a 9mm handgun and fired multiple rounds, police said. Someone was shot in the arm.

The victim, who is an 18-year-old from Flint, told police he got in a fight with someone prior to his being shot. Two handguns were reported stolen from the home and have not been found.

The victim was taken to the hospital, was treated and released.

The 17-year-old is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges. The incident remains under investigation.

The 17-year-old, whose parents were out of town, told police that originally on 15 people were invited but someone posted the party on social media and over 100 people showed up.