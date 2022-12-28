Teen artists wanted to explore their creativity at Michigan's Isle Royale National Park -- How to apply

article

Ever wanted to spend days creating while surrounded by nature?

Isle Royal National Park is looking for young artists to participate in the 2023 Teen Artist Exploration.

Two teens who are selected for the program will spend six days exploring the island as they create art. The proposed 2023 residency is July 21-26.

All visual and performing artists, writers, and composers ages 13 to 18 are invited to apply. Applicants must be comfortable camping on a remote island, as it is a five-night stay in the Rock Harbor area. If artists are 17 or younger, a legal guardian must also attend. Park rangers and the program mentor will assist with ferry transportation, campground reservations, and camping equipment.

On the first and last day of the program, the artists and their families will receive complimentary transportation to and from the island provided on RANGER III, a 165-foot ship operating from Houghton.

Interested artists can apply between Jan. 2 until Feb. 16. Selected artists will be notified by May 1.

Learn more and apply here.