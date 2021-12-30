Teen driver killed in Dearborn after sideswiping semi-truck, rolling over car

article

A 19-year-old driver was killed in a Wednesday crash in Dearborn after sideswiping multiple cars and rolling over onto the roof.

Dearborn police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. to Ford Road near Maple for the roll-over accident.

"This is a tragic situation and our condolences go out this young man’s family," said Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad. "I cannot stress enough the importance of obeying traffic safety laws, statistics have shown compliance to traffic safety laws will mitigate these types of situations."

According to police, an initial investigation determined the teen was driving a Buick sedan while traveling east on Ford Road when it sideswiped a semi-truck and a Toyota sedan before crashing.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger in the Buick escaped with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured while the driver in the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

It's unclear if intoxicants were involved in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.