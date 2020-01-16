Teen found dead in Rosedale Park house basement, boyfriend arrested

Residents living inside a home in Rosedale Park, on Detroit's West Side - heard noises, screams from the basement Thursday afternoon.

They went down to find a 17-year-old girl, unresponsive inside the residence on Grandville near Chalfonte.

"We had a serious domestic violence situation which resulted in a homicide," said Cmdr. Darrell Patterson.

The teen was pronounced dead. police set up a perimeter and soon after, an 18-year-old man was taken into police custody. Preliminary information shows, it is the victim's boyfriend.

Detroit police say it is familiar with this house, called there several times for domestic issues.

"The officers that were on the scene said they've been here a few times," Patterson said. "So yes it seems like this address was possibly troubled."

Neighbors like Ashely Tucker were uneasy looking at the crime scene, taped off for more than 8 hours.

Advertisement

"It's very sad, it's unfortunate my prayers go out to the family," neighbor Ashley Tucker said.

Police are calling this an isolated domestic situation - and are not looking for any additional suspects.