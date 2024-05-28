Teen girl accidentally shot in chest by brother at Dearborn home

article

A teen girl was accidentally shot in the chest by her brother early Monday in Dearborn.

Police said the 17-year-old victim's brother, who is 19, shot her inside a home in the 7000 block of Kendal just after 2 a.m. When officers responded to an shots fired call, they found the teen girl, who is expected to survive.

Though the shooting appears to have been an accident, Dearborn police say an investigation is ongoing. More details about what led to the shooting are expected after the investigation is complete.