Teen girl charged in connection with kidnapping of Detroit infants

A fourth suspect, a teen girl, has been charged in connection with last week's kidnapping of two infants from a Livonia hotel.

The girl, who is being charged with adult designation, is charged with two counts of kidnapping – child enticement, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement, and three counts of larceny in a building.

Adult designation means that if the girl is convicted, the judge has the option to sentence him as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.

Last week, Curtis Lee Slay, 18, Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23, all of Detroit, were charged with the kidnapping of the 14-day-old twin brothers the night of Aug. 20 from a Livonia hotel room.

The women were allegedly caught on camera inside the Livonia hotel with their faces concealed by hoods, walking out with the babies. Worthy said the suspects kidnapped the children from the hotel room when their mother left the room briefly. It's unclear how the men factor into the kidnapping.

After returning to her room, the 30-year-old mother called 911 and an Amber Alert was issued.

The twins were both safely returned after being delivered to Detroit's 9th Precinct the next day.