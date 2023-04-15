Expand / Collapse search

Teenager hiking with friends falls to his death at Acadia National Park

By Chris Williams
Sand Beach Cove and Great Head from Gorham Mountain, Acadia National Park, Maine, United States. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BAR HARBOR, Maine - A 17-year-old boy lost his life after falling to his death at Acadia National Park in Maine Friday. 

Park rangers said he fell nearly 25 feet near the Otter Cliff area. 

First responders were immediately dispatched to the area around noon local time and performed CPR. Authorities said the teen was hiking with friends when he fell. 

According to WMTW, the teen was identified as Bryce Basso, a high school junior. 

"Please keep Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers as we support and take care of one another in this time of loss," Brewer Superintendent Gregg Palmer said in a statement as reported by the news outlet. 

