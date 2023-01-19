Teen killed in crash with school bus in Milford Township

A teen was killed in a crash with a school bus in Milford Charter Township Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries aboard the Huron Valley Schools bus, which had an attendant and student inside. The crash happened in the area of Cooley Lake Road and Duck Lake Road at about 2 p.m.

The student who died in the crash, was the only person in the second vehicle.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. This loss tremendously affects the Huron Valley School district and the entire community," said Dr. Paul Salah, the Huron Valley Schools. "The district is providing additional counseling support to students and staff as needed. My heart goes out to the family during this difficult time. No family member should ever know the tragedy of losing a child."

The student has not been named as of yet, Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating.



