Teen killed in shooting on Detroit's southwest side, 4 in custody

A teenager was killed in a shooting and four suspects are in custody on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.

The victim, who was 14 or 15, was shot once but died after being rushed to the hospital, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The shooting took place near Homer and Mullane streets with officers from the 4th Precinct Special Operations responding. After canvassing the area, the group of suspects - who he said were also young - were taken into custody.

"I believe we have all four perpetrators in custody, we have evidence in the vehicle, we have evidence on the shooters," White said. "Sadly we've got a young person once again in our city that's been shot senselessly on the street in the middle of summer.

"Obviously the family is devastated."

White said he did not want to speak as to the motive yet.

