Waterford man accused of sexually abusing, recording several young boys he knew

article

A criminal sexual conduct complaint against a 21-year-old man led to his arrest and the confiscation of his cell phone, where police found photos and videos of naked young boys.

Logan Joseph Sutherland was arrested at his Waterford home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, according to a release from the Waterford Township Police Department.

Detectives showed up to Sutherland's house to investigate a sexual offense "involving a 10-year-old male victim," according to the police release. "Sutherland had spent time alone with the boy on as many as 30-40 occasions from 2021 to 2023."

Sexual content found on Sutherland's seized phone showed several young boys. However, police said they currently only know of four victims in total – ages 7, 10, 11, and 13.

Three of the identified victims came forward after the suspect was taken into custody, according to police. The boys were assaulted at several locations in Waterford Township –including Sutherland’s home, Zap Zone, and Sportway– as well as a Sky Zone in Commerce Township.

"All four victims in this case knew Sutherland," police released. "He has befriended parents with young boys, gained their confidence, and used their trust to spend time alone and sexually assault the children."

Sutherland is currently facing six charges, including:

Four counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, each a 15-year felony

Two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

The 21-year-old suspect was arraigned in the 51st District Court and was given a $100,000 bond, cash or surety only.

As Waterford Township police work to identify more victims in the photos and videos, anyone whose children knew Sutherland and may have been around him is being asked to call 248-618-6122.