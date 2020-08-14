Teen released pending investigation into deadly shooting of mother's boyfriend in Detroit

It's not known yet if a 14-year-old boy will be charged after police say he shot and killed his mother's boyfriend during a fight on Detroit's west side.

It happened early Friday morning around 1 a.m. The fight took place in multiple locations, as the woman and man were in a car together, but the shooting happened in the 20500 block of Steel Street, just south of Eight Mile.

Police say the teen shot the 38-year-old man multiple times, killing him.

Neighbors say they had gotten accustomed to hearing fights.

"Just, yelling and screaming and fighting back and forth," neighbor Miguel Flores said. "They had a fight right here in the driveway all the time."

Police have the gun investigators say the 14-year-old used. They're still working on figuring out who owns it.

That 14-year-old was arrested almost immediately. He's now been released to be with his mother. Police are still investigating.

Police have not yet given the names of those involved.

Charges will be up to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.