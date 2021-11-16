Teen sex trafficking victim located during traffic stop in Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police say

article

While conducting a traffic stop Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police officers located a 15-year-old girl that had been reported missing for months during a traffic stop. While transporting her, they later learned she may have been a victim of sex trafficking.

Police made the discovery early Tuesday morning when they pulled a black Dodge Charger over for speeding at the Detroit-Warren border near Eight Mile and Schoenherr.

When the driver failed to provide an ID and gave troopers a false name, they further investigated.

They then identified the driver as a missing runaway from Jackson County that had been reported on Sept. 25.

As police were bringing her back to their post to arrange a pickup by her guardian, they learned the driver believed she may be pregnant and a victim of sex trafficking.

According to Michigan State Police, the 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital to be examined.

Police uncovered several more details and believed she was trafficked to the city of Detroit.

After she's examined at the hospital, troopers will return her to her family.

Police are also continuing to investigate and locate the traffickers.