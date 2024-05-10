DPD: Teenager shot in Detroit near Mack, I-75

article

Detroit police are at the scene of a teen shooting Friday afternoon.

A 14-year-old was shot at 510 West Street at about 4:45 p.m. according to investigators. He is currently stable at a local hospital.

"Circumstances pertaining to this incident are unknown at this time," DPD said in a release. "The Third Precinct investigative unit will be handling. Anyone with information can call 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



