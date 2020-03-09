Teen shot in shoulder by sheriff's deputy in Pontiac during traffic stop

article

Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot and injured by police overnight in Pontiac during an attempted traffic stop.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Bagley and Arthur Avenue. A 16-year-old girl sitting in the passenger's seat was hurt.

Deputies were in the area for a drug-related arrest when one of the deputies tried to stop an unrelated vehicle for a traffic offense. We're told the driver slowed down and then hopped out of the car and ran off.

Meanwhile, a second deputy saw what was happening and pulled his vehicle toward the scene to block the suspect's car.

As the deputy exited their car, the suspect's car moved forward toward the direction of the deputy. The sheriff's office says the deputy drew their handgun and fired one shot through the front windshield of the suspect's car and hit the girl in the shoulder.

We're told the girl received medical aid immediately and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she's in stable condition.

The driver, we're told, is a 15-year-old from Pontiac who doesn't have a license and took the car without the owner's permission. Two other women were in the backseat but weren't hurt.

The sheriff's office didn't elaborate on why the deputy attempted to pull over the driver, or why the other deputy fired their weapon.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and look for the suspect.