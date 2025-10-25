Teen stabbed multiple times during large fight in East Lansing

article

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during what police called a "large fight" just after 1:30 a.m. Oct. 25 in East Lansing.

Police said the teen was stabbed multiple times during the fight.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but did require surgery.

The fight took place in the Charles Street Garage, and appeared to be unrelated to an unarmed robbery that took place a few blocks over shortly after.

"As Michigan State University prepares to host the University of Michigan football team this evening, ELPD encourages community members to celebrate safely and remember that anyone experiencing medical distress due to alcohol or drug consumption (or a person accompanying them) can seek medical help without risk of penalty. Multiple area law enforcement agencies will be supporting ELPD on game day to help ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors to East Lansing," a release from the East Lansing Police Department said.