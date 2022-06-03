Teen suspect arrested for pointing a laser at Michigan State Police helicopter

An 18-year-old was arrested early Friday morning for pointing a green laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter, according to MSP.

MSP said Trooper 2 was on air patrol just after midnight Friday when they were struck by a green laser multiple times. They alerted troopers on the ground to the dark-colored BMW with two people inside.

The suspect was the car's driver in a dark parking lot near Davison Street and Conant Street south of E McNichols Road. They were observed driving away from the lot.

MSP troopers conducted a traffic stop on the BMW and found the 18-year-old driver with a laser in his possession.

The suspect was interviewed and arrested according to MSP. The BMW was released to the passenger in the car.

No one was injured during the incident according to MSP.

MSP reminds the public that it is a five-year felony to point a laser device at aircraft in Michigan.