Teen with meth arrested in northern Michigan after stealing vehicle, trying to steal pontoon, ATV

A 17-year-old was arrested after a crime spree Monday evening in northern Michigan.

An Alpena resident contacted police after a young man approached her at her home on US-23 N near Rockport Road and asked to use a vehicle. When she told him no, he left.

Later, police reported that someone was breaking into their vehicle on Northland

Drive.

After that, another resident on US-23 N reported a suspicious male on their property. The caller said a doorbell camera captured the male trying to start a pontoon boat that was on blocks in the driveway.

Related: Traffic stop leads troopers to drugs, cash, gun

Shortly after that, a person was caught trying to steal an ATV on Wessel Road.

When Michigan State Police troopers were investigating, they found a damaged Ford Explorer parked and running in the middle of the road. Police confirmed it was stolen from a nearby home.

Police used shoe impressions and photos of the suspect to look for him. He was found hiding in a vehicle in a field off Wessel Road.

While arresting the teen from Ossineke, police found a bag of methamphetamine.

The teen is believed to be responsible for several recent breaking and entering complaints in the area.

He is charged with two counts unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle, one count possession methamphetamine, and one count resisting and obstructing.

Advertisement

More charges could be added as the investigation continues.