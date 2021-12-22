Traffic stop leads Michigan State Police troopers to drugs, cash, gun

article

A traffic stop conducted Tuesday as part of a narcotic investigation led police to drugs, cash, and guns in Lenawee County.

The Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office and Michigan State Police Adrian Detachment worked together to stop the suspect.

While arresting the suspect on outstanding warrants, troopers discovered that he had heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and Xanax on him. He also had a 9mm handgun in his pocket.

Police also found a large amount of cash, which was seized pending forfeiture.

Investigators are seeking charges from the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office, including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver analogues, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 517-265-5787.