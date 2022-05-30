Teen with muscular dystrophy gets accessible van after a year without a way around

For at least a year, Terrence Goodwyn, who has muscular dystrophy, has only left his Oak Park house to go to school across the street.

"My dad used to have to lift me in the van, but he threw out his back. I haven’t been able to go anywhere for a year or two," the high school senior said.

Earlier this year, Goodwyn started asking for donations to help him get an accessible van so he could attend Oakland University in the fall.

The community came together and made it happen.

"When I heard he couldn’t get back and forth to school, we put all our resources with three other charities. We made it happen for Terrence," said David King, the president of Variety Children’s Charity. "When I got the call that all the organizations had gotten their funds to the dealership, and I knew Terrence was going to get it. I couldn’t wait to see the smile on his face."

Goodwyn said that in the week he has had the van, he's made a lifetime of new memories with his mother and sister.

Advertisement

"It’s truly a blessing for all the people that came and supported us. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody," said Donya Goodwyn, Terrence's mother.