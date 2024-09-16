Everything was all quiet at the liquor store on Detroit's east side, which became the sight of carnage Sunday night when a Dodge Charger plowed into the entrance of the business.

Two people in their late teens died from their injuries, Detroit police said, while a third individual was taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition.

Combing through what happened, police say the driver of a BMW pulled out in front of the Charger, causing it to swerve into the storefront around 11:40 p.m.

Several witnesses who saw the incident couldn't believe their eyes.

"Honestly, I’ve never seen an accident like this - this is real crazy and it hurts my heart that people can’t slow down," said Angel Washington, who saw the crash.

Another witness, Roy, said the vehicle went airborne "like they had wings, man."

"It looked like the car just flew through the air and split in half and people were in the car as it was flying through into the store," he said. "It was just a terrible thing."

For Jasmin Martin, she says she's just thankful to be alive.

"I was sitting in the car - the car came speeding and flew over my car, hit my car and all I saw was bodies," she said.

The crash happened on Gratiot and Peter Hunt Street. Police said the BMW involved in the crash made a left-hand turn in front of the Charger, and it careened into the building. Police told FOX 2 the driver of the BMW was drunk.

"It’s a terrible situation. The vehicle was traveling way too fast and the driver of the BMW was intoxicated, so we know those two things combined is very deadly," said Kari Sloane, DPD deputy chief.

Another witness said a girl had tried to pull herself out of the wreckage. She was rushed to an area hospital.

The driver of the BMW was not injured, but they were taken into custody.