The Brief Tuesday will rise into the warmest temperatures of the year along with some wind gusts to go along with the increase Expect condition in the 80s along with a chance of showers and even a thunderstorm It will be a different picture on Wednesday when cooler weather moves in



Tuesday is expected to be one of the hottest day of 2025 with conditions expected to hit the 80s for the first time of the year.

The wind and spotty showers felt earlier in the day will be present later as well.

Big picture view:

It’s a warm one out there in Southeast Michigan with highs near 82 degrees and just a hint of humidity teasing that summer feel. But don’t get too cozy — this is a day when the weather keeps you guessing.

Spotty showers have already started and will keep bubbling up on and off through the day. The skies won’t be a total washout, but they won’t be totally dry either.

Now, the real question: Will thunderstorms develop? The atmosphere has everything it needs — moisture, warmth, and energy — but like a stubborn campfire, we’re just waiting for the spark. That ignition could come through later this afternoon.

If storms do fire up, expect them to pack a punch: gusty winds, small hail, and brief downpours are all on the table.

And even without thunder, the wind is no joke. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. with steady southwest winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Anything not tied down might take a walk, so grab your patio cushions.

What's next:

Tonight, a cold front sweeps through and shuts down the warm-up — expect temps to plummet to 39 degrees by Wednesday morning.

The wind flips around out of the north and ushers in a much cooler day midweek. Wednesday itself will be partly cloudy, breezy, and noticeably chillier with a high around 61.

But this roller coaster keeps on moving — Thursday brings back rain as warm air surges north again, pushing highs back to 75 degrees. Classic Michigan spring: fast, feisty, and never boring.