Test of possible coronavirus in Washtenaw County comes back negative

The Washtenaw County Health Department announced Friday that a fourth suspected case of coronavirus has come back negative from the CDC.

The fourth possible case was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing earlier this week. The test, like three others sent to the CDC as well, came back negative according to the county health department.

There have been at least four possible cases from Michigan that were submitted to the CDC for testing. All have come back negative for the deadly coronavirus.

“We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

After reportedly being contracted from a food market embedded in rural China, the coronavirus has quickly spread around the world, killing at least 80 people and infecting thousands in the origin country.

