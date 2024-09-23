Expand / Collapse search

Texas man killed in crash after losing control on M-14 exit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 23, 2024 9:35am EDT
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash killed a Texas man early Sunday after he lost control while trying to exit M-14 at Ford Road.

Michigan State Police said the 56-year-old man from Austin was getting off the westbound side of the freeway in Superior Township around 4:45 a.m. when he left the road into the ditch and hit several trees. He was pinned in his vehicle when first responders arrived, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was headed home to Texas after visiting family in Michigan.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 810-227-1051.

